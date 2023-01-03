CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Fans 'Spot' Vijay Deverakonda In Rashmika Mandanna's New Year Insta Live Amid Dating Rumours, Watch
1-MIN READ

Fans 'Spot' Vijay Deverakonda In Rashmika Mandanna's New Year Insta Live Amid Dating Rumours, Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 19:50 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rashmika Mandanna had hosted a live session from her vacation and fans believe they heard Vijay Deverkonda.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to have rang in 2023 together. While they are yet to address these claims, fans believe they heard Vijay's voice in Rashmika's recent live.

Ever since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures from their New Year getaway, fans are curious to know if they rang in 2023 together. Their pictures featured similar locations, fuelling the rumours that they were together. Now, a few fans believe they heard Vijay speak in the background while Rashmika was hosting an Instagram Live session on the occasion of New Year.

The actress, on Sunday, was seen hosting a live session from the resort she was staying at and answering a number of questions about her upcoming movies Varisu and Mission Majnu, along with her other work. While she was speaking, a few voices were heard in the background. A section of Twitter is convinced that one of those voices was of Vijay Deverakonda. A fan account also shared the clip in which the man’s voice is heard.

A few others also agreed with the fan account that it was indeed Vijay in the background. “VD voice ee…rumours confirm ithe," a Twitter user wrote. “Yes exactly the voice of vd anna," added another.

Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she said.

