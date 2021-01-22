Fans Start to Pick Sides as Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Comes Out This Sunday

The MonsterVerse movie series created by Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures’ will be releasing the much-awaited trailer of Godzilla vs Kong on January 24, 2021. The poster of the upcoming movie was revealed on social media on Thursday.

The Godzilla vs Kong poster showed the two giant monsters from the fiction world that are preparing to fight each other in a megacity, probably New York. The tweet by the official handle of the movie also wrote that the trailer will be out on coming Sunday. The tagline of the movie does hint at what might unfold in the movie as it reads, “One will fall.”

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Godzilla that was a reboot of the classic monster story. The 2014 movie was followed by another Legendary’s MonsterVerse movie, Kong: Skull Island that came out in 2017. The movie was set in the ’70s Vietnam War which was directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The reboot of the King Kong franchise also starred Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell and John C Reilly, among others.

Bringing the storyline from the seventies to the present in 2019 was Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The movie was directed by Michael Dougherty and starred Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, and Zhang Ziyi among others.

The upcoming Godzilla vs Kong also stars some actors from the previous movie as Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler reprise their King of the Monsters roles. However, there are some new faces as well with Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry playing the new leads.

Fans are already picking their side in this clash of the titan-esque plotline. One of the fans commented on the tweet and wrote that they are hoping it will be one of those movies where they start to fight but then they would have to team up in order to defeat a bigger threat. They, however, mentioned that they support Godzilla.

I am hoping it will be one of those: they start to fight but then have to team up in order to defeat a bigger threat. I am, however, #TeamGodzilla — Huntmaster Ironfox (@TheVetGamer) January 22, 2021

This looks Hella Epic. I bet this'll be the number one movie of 2021 — Dragonfire23434 (@JasonBe21804072) January 22, 2021

While one fan mentioned that if Godzilla does not turn out to be taller than Kong, they will be disappointed.

If Godzilla isn't taller than Kong. Then I'm out — 🌘 Nox-ian Devotee 🌕 #JoinDarkOrder 🌒 (@DeiTacitaVulpes) January 22, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong will be released in theatres and on streaming service HBO Max as well.