Fans Support Pooja Hegde as Alleged 'Sarcastic' Chat Between Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi Sripada Surfaces Online

Actress Pooja Hegde had tweeted on Thursday that her Instagram account was hacked and asked her fans to ignore any messages that were posted from the handle during the time. She later informed that her account has been restored and that anything posted during the hack will be undone.

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

As per screenshots doing the rounds on social media, a meme of Samantha Akkineni had been posted from Pooja's account and it read, "I don't find her pretty at all." This upset Samantha fans as they trended #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha on social media.

Later, an alleged chat between Samantha, Nandini Reddy and Chinmayi Sripada added fuel to fire. It had sarcastic messages posted with reference to Pooja's social media handle being hacked. The three are seen teasing Pooja with hacking jokes.

Now, screenshots of the chat between Nandini, Samantha and Chinmayi are going viral with Pooja's fans coming out in her support in the matter. These fans also called out Nandini, Samantha and Chinmayi for their alleged comments on Pooja.

#WeSupportPoojaHegde also started trending on Twitter alongside #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha.

Without knowing the real reason,how could u guys form a group and pass sarcasm on one.Ok...now what this doesn't come under ur so called "feminism" #WeSupportPoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/J4uh7nmQBw — Harshi✨ (@hd_2207) May 28, 2020

#WeSupportPoojaHegde Pls check Nandindi Reddy's post. We dont know if Pooja is at fault but now Nandini, @Samanthaprabhu2 @Chinmayi are resorting to targeted harassment and instigating their fans to attack Pooja Hegde. Shameless mob behavior — Jim l 2 38 0s (@ashapasham) May 28, 2020

Ilanti worst cheap batch ki ne story's ey correct pooja ❤❤#WeSupportPoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/kbMYk8Yici — Kumar Shiv (@KumarSh65432197) May 28, 2020

Intha worst ga behave chestunnaru Social media lo pic.twitter.com/gcRal2Ey3v — Sridath (@DathuRulz) May 28, 2020

