MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fans Support Pooja Hegde as Alleged 'Sarcastic' Chat Between Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi Sripada Surfaces Online

Pooja Hegde (L), Samantha Akkineni

Pooja Hegde (L), Samantha Akkineni

Pooja Hegde and Samantha Akkineni's fans are at a Twitter war after screenshots of the latter's alleged conversation with Chinmayi Sripada and Nadini Reddy surfaced on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Pooja Hegde had tweeted on Thursday that her Instagram account was hacked and asked her fans to ignore any messages that were posted from the handle during the time. She later informed that her account has been restored and that anything posted during the hack will be undone.

As per screenshots doing the rounds on social media, a meme of Samantha Akkineni had been posted from Pooja's account and it read, "I don't find her pretty at all." This upset Samantha fans as they trended #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha on social media.

Later, an alleged chat between Samantha, Nandini Reddy and Chinmayi Sripada added fuel to fire. It had sarcastic messages posted with reference to Pooja's social media handle being hacked. The three are seen teasing Pooja with hacking jokes.

Now, screenshots of the chat between Nandini, Samantha and Chinmayi are going viral with Pooja's fans coming out in her support in the matter. These fans also called out Nandini, Samantha and Chinmayi for their alleged comments on Pooja.

#WeSupportPoojaHegde also started trending on Twitter alongside #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading