An initiative by &
Fans Term Ajith Kumar's Look 'Cute' As He Appears Clean-shaven in Pic with Swimmer Kutraleeswaran

Ajith's new avatar indicates that the actor has done away with the salt-and-pepper look that was predominant in his last few films including 'Viswasam,' 'Vivegam,' 'Vedalam' and then 'Nerkonda Paarvai.'

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
Fans Term Ajith Kumar's Look 'Cute' As He Appears Clean-shaven in Pic with Swimmer Kutraleeswaran
Image of Kutraleeswaran and Ajith Kumar, courtesy of Twitter
Ajith Kumar has opted for a more youthful, clean shaven look for his upcoming movie that has been tentatively titled AK60 or Thala60, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

In the latest picture that has gone viral, the Nerkonda Paarvai actor is seen sporting an all new avatar, standing next to swimmer Kutral Ramesh, more popularly known as Kutraleeswaran. The picture was by Kutral Ramesh on his Facebook profile and was captioned, "#SurrealEvening@Thala’s. When thala says he’s your big fan.. Blown away by the man’s simplicity. #Brainstorming Sports Improvement Initiatives#StayTuned!"

The picture went viral on Twitter and Instagram and here's what fans said:

Ajith Kumar's new avatar indicates that the actor has done away with the salt-and-pepper look that was predominant in his last few films including Viswasam, Vivegam, Vedalam and then Nerkonda Paarvai.

According to The Hindu, the post of Ajith Kumar indicates that he might be collaborating with Ramesh on sporting academy or program. The actor, who is known to be a big fan of sports, was also recently spotted participating in a rifle shooting event.

According to an earlier report by India Today, it is rumoured that Ajith Kumar is playing the role of a bike racer in AK60 or Thala60, which will make use of his real-life passion for racing.

