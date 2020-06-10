Fans Think Sidharth Shukla Fits Arti Singh's Description of a 'Good Husband'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh became one of the most talked about contestants on the show. She was known for being upfront and standing with her friends. Her close bond with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also made headlines. In fact, seeing their bond on the show, her sister-in-law Kashemra Shah even asked her if she would want to get married to her co-contestant. Looks like, Arti's fans are of the same opinion.

Recently, the actress shared a video from one of her co-star Siddhaanth Surryavanshi and supermodel Alesia Raut's wedding. In the video, she can be seen participating in the chooda ceremony and the kaleeera falls on her. It is believed that if the kaleera falls on your head, you will get married soon.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arti details what would it take to be a good husband. She wrote, “I’m always asked Kaisa ladka chahiye apko (what kind of partner do you want) by everyone and my answer is a good son ..... a good son will make a good husband. @allylovesgym @_siddhaanth_ apki shadi ka video.”

Soon after fans rushed to the comment section and wrote that Sidharth fits the description perfectly. While one of the users commented, "I wish Sid se apki shadi ho." Another wrote that people will keep shipping Sidharth with Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai but he will end up marrying Arti.

On the work front, Arti Singh made her TV debut with Maayka in 2007 and went to feature in many popular shows including Parichay, Uttaran, Sasural Simar Ka and Waaris among others.

Before the coronavirus lockdown, it was reported that she will join the cast of Colors' popular show Udaan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

