Fans Threaten to Boycott Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt Announces Break from Work for Medical Treatment

Amid nepotism backlash, a section of Twitter uninstalled an OTT app that is all set to premiere the comeback film of director Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2.

In another news, Sanjay Dutt announced on social media that he will be taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. He did not specify the nature of his ailment.

Also, Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its probe into the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant's sister Mitu Singh was also called in for questioning alongside Siddharth Pithani and Shruti Modi on Tuesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise reignited the debate about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood, following which Sadak 2 star Alia Bhatt started receiving hate comments for riding on the privileges of an insider. Now, watchers have threatened to boycott her upcoming film on OTT.

Sooraj Pancholi, whose name was dragged into the death case of celebrity manager Disha Salian, has filed a police complaint alleging harassment.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had tried to contact his son's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty to know the details of his son's ongoing medical treatment at that time, WhatsApp messages shared with the media showed.

Aamir Khan landed in Turkey on Sunday to resume shooting for upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. However, as soon as locals learnt of his presence there, he was mobbed by fans for selfies and videos.

Sanjay Dutt has announced on social media that he will be taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.

