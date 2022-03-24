Fans Threaten to Boycott 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' Over Karan Shergill's Death Sequence

Sab TV’s Ziddi Dil Maane Na is currently one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now. The show revolves around an agent named Karan Shergill, played by Shaleen Malhotra, who trains a special task force for protecting the country from enemies. However, a recent report of Shaleen leaving the show after his character’s death in the TV show has upset the show’s fans. Ziddi Dil Maane Na fans registered their protest against the rumoured development in the show’s plotline on social media and threatened to boycott the show. Fans said that if the makers decide to kill Shaleen’s character, they will stop watching the show.

Shaleen’s on-screen chemistry with Kaveri Priyam who plays Monami in the show is loved by the fans and they think without this on-screen couple and the character of Karan, the show will not be able to survive even for a day.

A fan tweeted “NO KARAN NO ZDMN! You are telling me that you can take this namoona from us? He stays in our hearts Even If you’ll Try you Won’t Ne Able To Get Him Out. Aur show se toh kya hi nikaaloge, show band hojayega." (sic)

Fans urged the makers to clear the air about Sharleen’s exit from the show. The show also stars Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Kaur Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh and Simple Kaur in key roles. The first episode of Ziddi Dil Maane Na aired in August last year and was received with a good response from the viewers.

Shaleen rose to fame with his portrayal of ACP Arjun in the action TV series Arjun that aired on StarPlus from August 2012 to February 2014.

