Fans Trend 'Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', Here's Why

In a recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kaku asked Virat to have food with his sister-in-law Pakhi after a fight with his wife Sai. Kaku tries to manipulate Virat into making him believe that Sai does not care for him but Pakhi does. This shocked the fans, who took to social media to call out the show for its regressive segment. They were unhappy with the involvement of the senior member of the family into such a plot.

The characters are played by Neil Bhatt (Virat), Ayesha Singh (Sai), Aishwarya Sharma (Pakhi) and Kishori Shahane (Kaku).

Take a look at some of the reactions from fans:

@StarPlus At 7:30 PM the channel telecasts a show where Bhabhi is treated like mother. ( Pandya Store )At 8:00 PM it telecasts a show where family head is forcing ML to have an EMA with Bhabhi. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM— Nisha | SaiRat fan girl | (@nish_randomness) June 11, 2021

This was long coming. The show copies every regressive content from the original, even the leads aren't able to relate with it sometimes but the makers go ahead with it anyway. Is this the type of content you wanna show on a national television? @StarPlus#BoycottGHKKPM— ✨ (@winnieethe_pooh) June 11, 2021

I'm so sorry Ayesha and Neil, you both are amazing as Sairat, but its hard to connect with Sairat after watching last few episodes. You guys and your characters both deserve a better script! #BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin— Naina (@Naina71680152) June 11, 2021

STOP TRYING TO MAKE HER RELEVANT The writing clearly suggests she’s definitely not a nice person but still you not only try to whitewash her but also FORCIBLY ADD HER TO everything to make her relevant at cost of ML WE DO NOT CARE!#BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/jlr6XhyBKj — koilak (@koilak2) June 11, 2021

This one is for both Neil & AyeshaThey deserve better script#BoycottGHKKPM#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/zc8Rcu3mSp— Nisha (@nisha_musing) June 11, 2021

For the uninitiated, Virat and Pakhi used to like each other, but Virat married Sai in front of her father’s death bed. Agitated with this, Pakhi marries Virat’s brother Samrat. However, Virat and Sai are turning out to be perfect for each other and are also fan favorites. But now, Pakhi wants Virat back. Lately, she is also getting support from the senior members of the family as they are not fond of Sai.

