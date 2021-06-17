CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Fans Trend 'Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', Here's Why
2-MIN READ

Fans Trend 'Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', Here's Why

Neil Bhatt with Ayesha Singh

Neil Bhatt with Ayesha Singh

In a recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kaku asked Virat to have food with his sister-in-law Pakhi after a fight with his wife Sai.

In a recent episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kaku asked Virat to have food with his sister-in-law Pakhi after a fight with his wife Sai. Kaku tries to manipulate Virat into making him believe that Sai does not care for him but Pakhi does. This shocked the fans, who took to social media to call out the show for its regressive segment. They were unhappy with the involvement of the senior member of the family into such a plot.

The characters are played by Neil Bhatt (Virat), Ayesha Singh (Sai), Aishwarya Sharma (Pakhi) and Kishori Shahane (Kaku).

Take a look at some of the reactions from fans:

RELATED NEWS

For the uninitiated, Virat and Pakhi used to like each other, but Virat married Sai in front of her father’s death bed. Agitated with this, Pakhi marries Virat’s brother Samrat. However, Virat and Sai are turning out to be perfect for each other and are also fan favorites. But now, Pakhi wants Virat back. Lately, she is also getting support from the senior members of the family as they are not fond of Sai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 17, 2021, 07:19 IST