1-MIN READ

Fans Trend #SidKiSelfie on Social Media, Sidharth Shukla Obliges with Adorable Pic

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla

Currently in quarantine, actor Sidharth Shukla gave in to fans' request and recently shared a candid picture on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 8:05 AM IST
Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has witnessed unprecedented love and affection coming his way from his fans after he entered the reality show and claimed the title as well. Sidharth recently also featured in Bhula Dunga music video with Shehnaaz Gill, and after its success, is reportedly in talks to feature in more such projects with the singer-actress.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Jariwala Says She is Not Pregnant

Sidharth, who ruled social media trends while he was a part of BB 13, was requested by fans to share a selfie as they trended his name with the hashtag SidKiSelfie. This resulted in the actor sharing an adorable pic with a sweet message for his fans.

Responding to fans' love, Sidharth shared a picture on social media. He wears a grey T-shirt and black track pants as he looks handsome in his casual look and poses like a boss.

Sharing the pic, Sidharth wrote, "You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this .... couldn’t help had to give in .... but please don’t make this a habit love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie (sic)."

On the acting front, unconfirmed reports claim that Sidharth joins Rashami Desai in Naagin 4 and will have a direct connection with her character in the story.

Are you excited to see Rashami and Sidharth reunite on screen once again?

