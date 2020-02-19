English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Fans Troll AAP MLA Atishi for Watching Harry Potter on Netflix When It's Not Even There

Aam Aadmi Party MLA elect from New Delhi Atishi (L)

Atishi tweeted that she was watching a Harry Potter movie on Netflix with a family member while fans pointed out that the franchise is on another streaming site and not the one she had mentioned.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
Fans of Harry Potter film series declared a sort of a war against streaming giant Netflix after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi Marlena posted a still from the franchise and shared it on her social media handle while hinting in the caption that she was watching it on Netflix with a family member.

Various members of the Twitterati were quick to correct Atishi and claimed that Harry Potter film series was not streaming on Netflix, none of its parts indeed. The entire film series is in fact available on Amazon Prime Video along with the spin off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Some fans even trolled Atishi while others just posted that Netflix not having one of the most loved film series in the world was a shame.

Atishi shared a still on her Twitter handle from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part II (2011) where film protagonist Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is up against a wall in the climax battle with the dark forces in the fantasy film universe. She mentioned that "while having a negotiation with her niece about Netflix" they ended up watching the last Harry Potter movie on the streaming site.

Check out Atishi's tweet about Harry Potter film series streaming on Netflix and some fan reactions to it below:

Here are some fan reactions to Atishi's tweet:

