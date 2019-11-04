Take the pledge to vote

Fans Unhappy with Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Evictions, BTS Star Jungkook Under Investigation

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga were evicted from Bigg Boss this week. K-pop star Jungkook is under investigation for being been involved in a car crash. Here's more news from the the world of showbiz today.

November 4, 2019
Bigg Boss 13 saw its first finale this weekend while welcoming a few new faces and bidding goodbye to a few old ones. It came as a shock for everyone when Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga were evicted from the house. However, fans don't seem very happy with the elimination.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination

K-pop star Jungkook has reportedly been involved in a car crash, according to reports from South Korea. Jungkook, who belongs to the popular Korean boy band BTS, is said to be under investigation for allegedly causing the collision

Read: BTS Star Jungkook Under Investigation After Car Accident

Media professional Tehseen Poonawalla is one of the new entries on Bigg Boss 13. He says he doesn't believe any problem can pin him down. Tehseen is well versed with all that goes on in the political arena and has strong followers on social media.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Don't Believe Any Problem can Pin Me Down, Says Tehseen Poonawalla

After back to back successful films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan once again seems to be on the winning track. At least, the trailer of his new film Pati Patni Aur Woh seems like a winner.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Excels in Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer, Film Promises Quirky Set-up

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina, daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, will be making her Bollywood debut in 2020. While there have been rumours that she would be launched by Rakesh Roshan himself, reports suggest that is not the case.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

