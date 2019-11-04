Fans Unhappy with Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Evictions, BTS Star Jungkook Under Investigation

Bigg Boss 13 saw its first finale this weekend while welcoming a few new faces and bidding goodbye to a few old ones. It came as a shock for everyone when Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga were evicted from the house. However, fans don't seem very happy with the elimination.

K-pop star Jungkook has reportedly been involved in a car crash, according to reports from South Korea. Jungkook, who belongs to the popular Korean boy band BTS, is said to be under investigation for allegedly causing the collision

Media professional Tehseen Poonawalla is one of the new entries on Bigg Boss 13. He says he doesn't believe any problem can pin him down. Tehseen is well versed with all that goes on in the political arena and has strong followers on social media.

After back to back successful films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan once again seems to be on the winning track. At least, the trailer of his new film Pati Patni Aur Woh seems like a winner.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina, daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, will be making her Bollywood debut in 2020. While there have been rumours that she would be launched by Rakesh Roshan himself, reports suggest that is not the case.

