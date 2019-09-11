Fans Unhappy with Nick Jonas' Cigar Pic, Remind Singer of Priyanka Chopra's Asthma

It was a proud moment for American pop singer Nick Jonas to be the first man under 30 to pose with a cigar for a magazine cover. He took to social media to share the pictures, which his actress wife Priyanka Chopra approved of, by dropping a love-filled comment on it. However, his fans are not really happy with the actor-singer.

While many commented on the pictures saying, 'bad habit', others reminded him that his wife suffers from Asthama. One of the users commented, "I'm coughing by just looking at these pictures," another wrote, "Your wife has Asthama. I hope you're thoughtful enough to not smoke when she's around."

A fan also attached a screenshot of Priyanka's older tweet, where the actress shared that she had respiration issues. "Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi," read Priyanka's tweet.

i’m coughing by just looking at these pictures — miki | 5 & 6 (@oceansjonas) September 9, 2019

Your wife has Asthama. I hope you're thoughtful enough to not smoke when she's around. — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) September 10, 2019

Didn’t your wife ask all Indians not to burst firecrackers during Diwali because she has asthma and she wants to breathe. Oh, I get it. It wasn’t about Asthma. It was about getting Hindus to stop Celebrating their festivals. Ok. — Bala பாலா (@Bala8105) September 10, 2019

You know this is very bad for your asthmatic wife ‍♀️ — Aashi (@Aashi_2m) September 10, 2019

Posting a shot of the cover, the 26-year-old captioned it: "First person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favourite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @cigaraficionado!"

Sometime back, during Priyaka's birthday a photograph of Priyanka went viral on social media. In the picture, she was seen smoking a cigarette. While her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride.

On the work front, while Nick is busy with Jonas Brothers' musical tour, Happiness Begins, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, a film featuring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The trailer of the same was released on Tuesday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.