2-min read

Fans Unhappy with Nick Jonas' Cigar Pic, Remind Singer of Priyanka Chopra's Asthma

It was a proud moment for American pop singer Nick Jonas to be the first man under 30 to pose with a cigar for a magazine cover.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Fans Unhappy with Nick Jonas' Cigar Pic, Remind Singer of Priyanka Chopra's Asthma
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

It was a proud moment for American pop singer Nick Jonas to be the first man under 30 to pose with a cigar for a magazine cover. He took to social media to share the pictures, which his actress wife Priyanka Chopra approved of, by dropping a love-filled comment on it. However, his fans are not really happy with the actor-singer.

While many commented on the pictures saying, 'bad habit', others reminded him that his wife suffers from Asthama. One of the users commented, "I'm coughing by just looking at these pictures," another wrote, "Your wife has Asthama. I hope you're thoughtful enough to not smoke when she's around."

A fan also attached a screenshot of Priyanka's older tweet, where the actress shared that she had respiration issues. "Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what’s to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I’ve got my inhaler, asthma can’t stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi," read Priyanka's tweet.

Posting a shot of the cover, the 26-year-old captioned it: "First person under 30 to hold a cigar on the cover of one of my favourite magazines. So pumped about this one! Thank you @cigaraficionado!"

Sometime back, during Priyaka's birthday a photograph of Priyanka went viral on social media. In the picture, she was seen smoking a cigarette. While her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were seen enjoying a cigar on the yacht ride.

On the work front, while Nick is busy with Jonas Brothers' musical tour, Happiness Begins, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, a film featuring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The trailer of the same was released on Tuesday.

