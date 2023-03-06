Ever since director Prashanth Neel confirmed KGF: 3, fans have been excited about the movie. As an update for fans across India, the action drama is still in its pre-production stage. However, there is a certain section of entertainment buffs calling to replace Prakash Raj now. Wondering why and when it all started? The controversy surfaced after Upendra Rao’s Kabzaa trailer was released. You might be wondering what’s the connection between KGF: 3 and Kabzaa. Let us tell you that the Kabzaa trailer includes some voiceovers by Kiccha Sudeep, whose majestic voice jolted the fans. Hence, they are demanding Prashanth Neel hire Kiccha Sudeep for KGF:3 and replace veteran actor Prakash Raj.

They believe the voice notes by Kiccha Sudeep will give this thriller franchise another element. Now, let’s talk about the Upendra Rao-starrer Kabzaa trailer.

The movie, which is set in 1945, follows a young man’s ascent to the position of a crime lord. Everything about the trailer makes one think of Yash’s KGF film series, from the dark visuals and large industrial sets to the loud background music and punchy dialogues. Notably, the soundtrack for Kabzaa was written by KGF music director Ravi Basrur. A lot of violence, intense action and an emotional narrative are promised in the three-minute trailer which was released yesterday.

Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Sudha, Anoop Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dev Gill, Kamarajan, Nawab Shah, John Kokken and Danish Akthar are among the other actors who appear in Kabzaa. Notably, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar makes a secret special cameo appearance in the movie.

On the other hand, KGF: 3 will go on floors in 2025, as per reports, and it is expected that protagonist Yash will not be a part of the series. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, KGF: 3 will begin production in 2025 and may not be released until after 2026, according to Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, which produced the superhit movie.

When questioned why there had been a delay, Kiragandur responded that Prashanth, the film’s director, was preoccupied with Salaar, a film starring Prabhas which is scheduled to release in September.

