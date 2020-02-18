English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Fans Want Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai to Marry Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz, #UmRash Trends on Twitter

During Umar's visit in the Bigg Boss 13 house, he took Rashami’s permission before hugging her for supporting his brother Asim in the game, which some viewers found pretty cute.

  Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz seems to be spending some fun time with his friends and family, including fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana.

In a video which is making rounds on social media, Rashami, Asim, Himanshi Khurana along with Asim's elder brother Umar Riaz were seen having a gala time. Fans really enjoyed watching Rashami and Umar together in the video. They even requested Asim's father to give his approval for Rashami as their daughter-in-law. They started the hashtag #UmRash on twitter.

For the uninitiated, Umar had entered the Bigg Boss house as part of family week for Asim. During his visit, he took Rashami's permission before hugging her for supporting his brother in the game, some viewers found it pretty cute.

While Asim was on the show, Umar looked after the whole campaign for Asim and has become a well known face among Bigg Boss fans.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

