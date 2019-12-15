Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Fans Want Cardi B to Cheat On Offset With Bodyguard

Cardi B's bodyguard recently got some attention from the rapper's fans following their appearance at the courthouse.

IANS

Updated:December 15, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fans Want Cardi B to Cheat On Offset With Bodyguard
image of Cardi B, courtesy of Instagram

Rapper Cardi B's fans want her to date her "handsome" bodyguard.

Cardi's bodyguard recently got some attention from the rapper's fans following their appearance at the courthouse, reports aceshowbiz.com.

View this post on Instagram

Court 😒🙄

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

The bodyguard, who goes by the name Price on his Instagram account, went viral for his dapper looks.

"Ummmm the gentleman who's hop scotching your train tho?" a fan asked about Cardi's security.

Fans feel it's right for the Bodak Yellow hitmaker to be cheating on her reportedly unfaithful husband Offset with her bodyguard.

One wrote on Twitter: "Cardi B needs to do the right thing and cheat on Offset with her bodyguard."

Another said: "I am not one to advertise dishonest however boooooy I am all for this."

Cardi has not responded yet.

Meanwhile the I like it rapper recently made headlines with her court appearance when she turned out for a hearing of her August 2018 assault case in a huge coat with a long train, made of full feathers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram