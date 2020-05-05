MOVIES

Fans Want Jennifer Winget to Play Tokyo In Money Heist

Fans Want Jennifer Winget to Play Tokyo In Money Heist

Many fans have emphasised how Tokyo's character has similarities with Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 character Maya Mehrotra.

Jennifer Winget who has been in the entertainment industry since 2000 has certainly made a mark for herself. More recently, she is being lauded for her character in the serial Beyhadh 2.

Now, Jennifer’s fans want her to portray the role of Tokyo in the popular web series Money Heist.

This comes after an Instagram user asked his followers to choose which actor should play the role of Tokyo in ‘his dream cast’.

Many fans have emphasized how Tokyo's character has similarities with Jenifer's Beyhadh 2 character Maya Mehrotra.

The Spanish crime-drama series talks about two robberies led by the Professor, played by Alvaro Morte. The two planned robberies take place at Royal Mint of Spain and  Bank of Spain.

The fourth season of the show was released in April on Netflix. In the series, Tokyo's character is that of a reckless and an impulsive woman. She is feisty and loving at the same time and has qualities of a leader.

Meanwhile, Beyhadh 2 has been pulled down and will not be aired on TV anymore. The decision was taken after all shootings were stalled due to coronavirus lockdown.

Jennifer’s other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.

