1-MIN READ

Fans Want to Hold Taimur as He Extends Arms for Saif Ali Khan in Viral Pic, See Here

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor visited their family over the weekend and were snapped in Mumbai with Taimur.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Taimur was clicked over the weekend with mother Kareena Kapoor and father Saif Ali Khan as they visited their family in Mumbai. The trio was aware of the paparazzi at the venue and Saif even waved at some of the fans before going away inside. He was dressed in a light blue, half sleeves shirt and denims while Kareena too carried off the casual look with style. She wore a pair of white denims like Saif and teamed it up with a black T-shirt. Taimur, on the other hand, looked adorable in black and white T-shirt and shorts.

However, a moment was captured by the paparazzi where Saif is waving at someone and Taimur is extending his arms out, asking his dad to pick him up in his arms. The sight is so adorable that admirers of little Taimur even commented on social media how they would want to pick him up instead. One user wrote, "Cutest, aajao meri godi main (sic)," while another one called them royal family.

On the work front, Kareena is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which co- stars Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi and Saif is is set to star in web-series Tandav. The actor had shared that the new web series by Ali Abbas Zafar is on the lines of acclaimed American political thriller House of Cards. Saif has also shot for Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Rani Mukerji.

