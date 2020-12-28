News18 Logo

Fans Want Wonder Woman-Krrish Crossover Post Gal Gadot-Hrithik Roshan's Twitter Exchange
Fans Want Wonder Woman-Krrish Crossover Post Gal Gadot-Hrithik Roshan’s Twitter Exchange

Superhero fans have been asking for the on-screen union of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish.

Before the year comes to end, superhero fans were in for a treat with the release of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984. Bollywood actor and Indian on-screen superhero, Hrithik Roshan, was also in awe of it and he could not resist but shower praises on Wonder Woman. He went to watch the film with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan and their children – Hrehaan and Hridhaan in a theatre. The actor took to the micro-blogging platform and shared a special tweet to praise the film. In his tweet, Hrithik asserted that watching the film was an exhilarating experience. He added that nothing gets better than his childhood crush, Wonder Woman and his first love – movies –coming together with the cinema experience. He also extended his gratitude for Gal Gadot to be the perfect Wonder Woman and congratulated the entire team.

Soon Twitter went into a meltdown when Wonder Woman herself responded to Hrithik’s tweet. She wrote, “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.”

Naturally, Twitter cannot keep calm since then. The epic social media exchange of the two stars have resulted in crossover demands. DC fans have been asking for the union of Wonder Woman and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish on-screen. The fans of the Indian superhero and Hollywood superheroine feel that their Twitter interaction makes the year-end exciting and fascinating. Users have dropped several comments urging them to share screen space together someday.

Excited about the conversation, one user said that the Indian superhero received an absolutely beautiful gesture by the superheroine of Hollywood, Wonder Woman. The user also inquired if one can expect the duo sharing screen space.

Another expressed that the interaction between Hrithik and Gadot has made fans impatient. One comment reads, "From one superhero to another!!! Wonder Woman & Krrish!!" A person noted, "I can smell DC-KRRISH Crossover "

What are your thoughts on a Wonder Woman-Krrish crossover?


