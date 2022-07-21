Fans Wanting To Take Part In Bigg Boss Kannada Warned Against Online Fraud

Bigg Boss 9 Kannada is all set to return and entertain fans. Ahead of its premiere, there have been reports that fans who wish to participate in the show, will have to pay a certain amount. But now the makers of the show have come forward and warned the fans and people who wish to participate in the show to be aware of the online fraud.

The makers of Bigg Boss 9 Kannada shared an official statement on social media. Through the statement, the makers have stated that fans, especially those who wish to participate in the show do not have to pay any amount to anyone to be a part of the show. They also mentioned that the channel has not hired any agency to select participants for the upcoming season of the reality show. A team from the channel and OTT platform airing the show is taking care of the selection process, stated the makers.

The makers of Bigg Boss 9 Kannada have also urged the netizens to be aware and not fall prey to any online fraud promising them a chance to enter the show. They even asked the netizens to report the actions at the nearby police station.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep is hosting the show and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. Ahead of the main Bigg Boss 9 Kannada season, there will be a mini-season, which will premiere on an OTT platform, suggest reports.

Reportedly, Kichcha Sudeep is charging Rs 8 crore for the season. Talking about the show, Kichcha Sudeepa said, “After 8 amazing seasons, Bigg Boss 9 is all set to be launched. The show holds a special place in my heart. This year, for the first time, Bigg Boss OTT will premier and we are all set to entertain fans through the show, which is all set to be launched on Voot. I am happy that now the viewers will be able to watch the show 24*7. I am sure it will be liked by viewers.”

The Vikrant Rona actor will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 9 Kannada.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.