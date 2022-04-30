Fans Welcome Ram Charan, Upasana with Firecrackers Outside His Dad Chiranjeevi’s Home, Watch Video

Telugu superstar Ram Charan is further cementing his popularity after the success of his blockbuster hit RRR, with his latest release Acharya which also features his father and Telugu icon, Chiranjeevi. The movie is receiving praise from the audience and their love for the movie was recently channelled in a viral video. On Friday, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana paid a visit to the actor’s father’s house in Hyderabad and received a warm surprise from his fans.

In a video posted by Telugu film producer Siva Cheery, fans are seen flocking around Ram Charan’s car as they tried to get a glimpse of him and his wife, Upasana. The couple were mobbed by their fans when they were exiting Chiranjeevi’s Hyderabad residence.

Upasana and Ram Charan were leaving Chiranjeevi’s house when a crowd of fans started to cheer for the couple and even started bursting firecrackers as they welcomed the two. The RRR actor serenely smiled and waved at his adoring fans while his wife, who was smiling as well, walked next to him. Ram Charan saw the release of his new film, Acharya recently. The Koratala Siva directorial marks the first time that father-son duo, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi share screen space.

The film has received mixed reviews but the chemistry of the father and son pair was appreciated by many viewers. Pooja Hegde appears as the female lead in the political drama which is based on the Malayalam movie, Lucifer. It originally starred Mohan Lal in the lead. The movie is backed by Chiranjeevi’s own production house, Konidela Production House and by Matinee Entertainment also.

Apart from Acharya and RRR, Ram Charan is currently midway through shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film with director Shankar. Tentatively titled RC15, the film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and according to Pinkvilla, is moving at a brisk pace with three crucial schedules already complete.

