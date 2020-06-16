MOVIES

Fans Wish to See Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film in Theaters, #DilBecharaOnBigScreen Trends

Sushant Singh Rajput's yet-to-release movie 'Dil Bechara' is set to release on OTT platform soon.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on Sunday came as shock to everyone in the film industry, his fans, friends and family. As he departed, many recalled the talented artist that he was and how his boy-next-door appeal charmed all.

Sushant was last seen in Netflix film Drive and his upcoming movie Dil Bechara is in post-production. The movie is the Hindi remake of Hollywood drama The Fault in Our Stars and stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi alongside him. Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra has directed the film. It was initially set to release in November 2019, which couldn't happen due to several reasons.

Dil Bechara is set to release directly on OTT but now Sushant's fans are demanding from the makers that the film releases in theaters first. Hashtag 'Dil Bechara On Big Screen' has been trending on Twitter and fans are joining in with requests to consider showing Dil Bechara in theaters first in memory of Sushant.

Check out some reactions to #DilBecharaOnBigScreen trend on Twitter here.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

