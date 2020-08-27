Fans Wonder if Anita Hassanandani is Pregnant After Husband Rohit Reddy Posts Magic Trick Video

Actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy make one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. The two keep fans engaged with their cute antics on social media. So it's understandable that fans will also be looking forward to any new developments in their life.

Rohit posted a video recently, showing him performing a magic trick on Anita. After watching the video fans have started wondering if the actress is expecting a baby.

The video showed Rohit performing a trick where he brings Anita to life from a framed photo of herself. The actress' somewhat loose salwar suit led fans to speculate if she looked pregnant.

One user wrote, "Not sure if it's the baggy clothes but for a second I thought Anita was expecting." Another commented, "Looks like @anitahassanandani is pregnant." Yet another fan commented, "A baby bump for sure...the glow shows it on Anita di's face."

View this post on Instagram Houdini, move over bro! A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Aug 22, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

The two were also spotted at Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Visarjan get together. Rohit shared a group selfie from the do.

View this post on Instagram And that’s how u take one giant selfie! A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Aug 26, 2020 at 4:36am PDT

Anita was last seen briefly in Naagin 4 as Naagin Vishakha Khanna. Her participation with husband Rohit last year in Nach Baliye 9 was also quite talked about. The couple have a lovely relationship and share the same love for each other even after so many years together.

Besides Naagin, Anita has been part of several other popular shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se among others.