News18» News»Movies»Fantastic 4, I am Groot, Armor Wars, Secret Invasion and Everything New from Marvel Studios in Phase 4
4-MIN READ

Fantastic 4, I am Groot, Armor Wars, Secret Invasion and Everything New from Marvel Studios in Phase 4

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

Walt Disney Co and Marvel Entertainment have disclosed an aggressive expansion of the Marvel franchises on its Disney+ subscription streaming service.

Just when the year was nearing end, Marvel Studios has announced an ambitious slate of movies and TV series for its 2021 and 2022 calendar, all part of Phase 4 for the cinematic universe. The new slate clearly pushes for content on TV.

A new Fantastic Four movie has been announced, with director Jon Watts. "Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four (sic)," shared the studio.

Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel title has been revealed. "Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror," shared the studio.

Christian Bale's role in Thor: Love and Thunder has also been shared. He will play Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth installment.

A Groot spin off series, I am Groot, has been greenlit. It will feature a series of shorts with new and more interesting characters.

A Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special has been announced, with James Gunn as writer-director.

Don Cheadle is set to return as War Machine in new series Armor Wars. "A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?" shared the studio on announcing the new project.

New series Ironheart has been announced. It will be about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Samuel L Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series, Secret Invasion.

Here are some of the other projects.

Loki series release date has been revealed to be May 2021.

Captain Marvel 2 is set for November 2022 release.

Black Panther 2 is set for July 2022 release and late Chadwick Boseman's role will not be re-cast.

Are you excited for the upcoming slate of projects from Marvel Studios?


