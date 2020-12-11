Fantastic 4, I am Groot, Armor Wars, Secret Invasion and Everything New from Marvel Studios in Phase 4

Just when the year was nearing end, Marvel Studios has announced an ambitious slate of movies and TV series for its 2021 and 2022 calendar, all part of Phase 4 for the cinematic universe. The new slate clearly pushes for content on TV.

A new Fantastic Four movie has been announced, with director Jon Watts. "Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four (sic)," shared the studio.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/4EswhPLM2w — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel title has been revealed. "Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror," shared the studio.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/QheLEhwyQ4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Christian Bale's role in Thor: Love and Thunder has also been shared. He will play Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth installment.

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/S4YYkajMaj — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

A Groot spin off series, I am Groot, has been greenlit. It will feature a series of shorts with new and more interesting characters.

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+, featuring several new and unusual characters.I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/o20fI6UL6N — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

A Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special has been announced, with James Gunn as writer-director.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn is back to write and direct.The Original Special is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/ZjtiSrtASj — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Don Cheadle is set to return as War Machine in new series Armor Wars. "A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?" shared the studio on announcing the new project.

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/MXnlK3N8If — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

New series Ironheart has been announced. It will be about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/Y4FlkfkRzc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Samuel L Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series, Secret Invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series, Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/t8o6Joq3Ma — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Here are some of the other projects.

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination, and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lTHhy9s4dY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Moon Knight, an Original Series about a complex vigilante, is coming to #DisneyPlus 🌙 pic.twitter.com/DHzByQu4tP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Original Avenger Jeremy Renner returns to star as Hawkeye, teaming up with well-known archer from Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop, played by the amazing Hailee Steinfeld. pic.twitter.com/wtrmFjuJxd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics has grabbed the world's imagination, and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W9RqynCgPu — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than a linear path."WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fIVGyL9ZH8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Loki series release date has been revealed to be May 2021.

“Glorious.”Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @LokiOfficial pic.twitter.com/3IeUTUhduM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Captain Marvel 2 is set for November 2022 release.

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau, played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 pic.twitter.com/HxVlpNzNKv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Black Panther 2 is set for July 2022 release and late Chadwick Boseman's role will not be re-cast.

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Are you excited for the upcoming slate of projects from Marvel Studios?