Fantastic Beasts 3 All Set to Hit the Screens in November 2021

After a gap of two years, the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series is all set to open in theatres on November 12 in 2021.

News18.com

April 30, 2019
Image: Fantastic Beasts/ Twitter
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald left the audiences gasping for a war between two strongest wizards-- Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald in JK Rowling's magical world.

After a gap of one year, Warner Bros Pictures has announced that the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series is all set to open in theatres on November 12, 2021.

The news was shared by Ron Sanders, President, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment, on Monday, reports Deadline.

"JK Rowling created an awe-inspiring universe that has captivated people of all ages, taking us on an extraordinary magical journey. Warner Bros is so proud to be the cinematic home of the Wizarding World and is excited about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We look forward to bringing the third chapter of the five-film series to audiences around the globe in November 2021," the publication quoted Sanders as saying.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros Pictures Group, said that the team is looking forward to the new film. The third installment comes two years after Crimes of Grindelwald was released. Justifying the two-year gap Emmerich said, "We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans."

Fantastic Beast series is a spin-off and prequel to the Harry Potter series. It is inspired by the textbook by Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne in the films, that Harry Potter carries at Hogwarts.

The films follow Newt during the early 20th century in New York and London as he navigates the world's secret community of witches and wizards.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Newt Scamander and fans left the wizarding world at the American Ministry of Magic after capturing the most powerful wizard in the history, Grindelwald. In the next film, Grindelwald releases himself and declares war in an attempt to unite all wizards and witches to establish the rule of 'pure-bloods'.

The series features Jude Law as younger Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as younger version of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Production on Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to begin in early 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

