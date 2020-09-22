'Fantastic Beasts 3' Resumes Production Amid COVID-19

London: The filming of the third chapter of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, the Harry Potter prequel spin-off, has resumed with safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, series lead Eddie Redmayne confirmed. The actor, who plays Newt Scamander in the fantasy franchise based on JK Rowling’s books, said the cast and crew have been shooting since “two weeks”, getting used to the new normal.

“It’s interesting because we’ve started shooting now. We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. “And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other?” Redmayne told Cinema Blend.

Despite working under a different process, the Oscar winner said, it is reassuring that “everyone is working at the top of their game”. “You’re always trying to make the best work possible, so I feel like it has been helpful in some ways,” he added. Warner Bros put the production on “Fantastic Beasts 3” on hold in March due to the pandemic.

Also starring Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler, the film is still slated to be released on November 12, 2021.