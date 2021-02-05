'Fantastic Beasts 3' Suspends Filming After Crew Member Tests COVID-19 Positive

Los Angeles: Warner Bros has shut down the production on the third installment of “Fantastic Beasts” franchise after a team member tested positive for novel coronavirus. The studio said they will restart the shooting schedule in accordance with safety guidelines. A team member from ‘Fantastic Beasts 3′ has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation. “Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3’ paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines,” Warner Bros said in a statement issued to Variety. Based on characters created by J K Rowling, the Harry Potter spin-off was in production at the Warner Bros studio in Leavesden, UK. Shooting had been due to start in early 2020 but was pushed back due the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually commencing in September.

David Yates, who directed the first two installments of the franchise and several Harry Potter films, is at the helm of the as-yet-untitled movie. The film features actors Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. “Fantastic Beasts 3” is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.