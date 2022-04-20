Fantastic Beasts Actor Ezra Miller Arrested Again on Hawaii's Big Island for Attacking Woman With a Chair

Actor Ezra Miller has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law as he was arrested on suspicion of assault Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in Justice League films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks. Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get together a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, said a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman was treated for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It’s unclear how Miller’s arrest affects an arraignment scheduled for later Tuesday for the actor’s arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar. Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Last month, he was arrested by law enforcement in Hilo, Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar and was arrested on Monday morning, reports Variety.

According to a post by the Hawaii County Police Department, South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron on Sunday evening at 11:30 p.m. Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun ‘yelling obscenities’.

Miller then “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts”. Miller was arrested and charged with offences of disorderly conduct and harassment. Bail was set at $500, which Miller provided, with law enforcement subsequently releasing him from custody.

This is not the first time the actor has found himself on the wrong side of the law. In April 2020, he had landed in a controversy after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing him choking a female fan in an Iceland bar. The eight-second-long video, which had angered many fans of the actor back then, showed Miller saying to the woman, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Flash actor was recently seen in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

(With AP inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.