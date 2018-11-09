Fantastic Beasts Actor Ezra Miller Shares #MeToo Story: They Gave Me Wine, I Was Underage

Sharing his #MeToo story for the first time, Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller has revealed that he was sexually abused as a minor.Recounting how an unnamed director and producer took advantage of him when he was not even 18, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that it was about time people in Hollywood knew what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what is not.“It’s a great fu*kin’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That shit’s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we fu*king survived it. That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers,” he said.“They gave me wine and I was underage,” Miller recounted, without taking any names. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters’,” he added.Miller praised the #MeToo movement for being a watershed moment that spelt the downfall of many a stalwarts like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.