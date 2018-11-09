English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fantastic Beasts Actor Ezra Miller Shares #MeToo Story: They Gave Me Wine, I Was Underage
Ezra Miller says the people who abused him as an adolescent were ‘monsters’.
Ezra Miller has starred in films like We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Sharing his #MeToo story for the first time, Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller has revealed that he was sexually abused as a minor.
Recounting how an unnamed director and producer took advantage of him when he was not even 18, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that it was about time people in Hollywood knew what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what is not.
“It’s a great fu*kin’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That shit’s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we fu*king survived it. That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers,” he said.
“They gave me wine and I was underage,” Miller recounted, without taking any names. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters’,” he added.
Miller praised the #MeToo movement for being a watershed moment that spelt the downfall of many a stalwarts like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.
Recounting how an unnamed director and producer took advantage of him when he was not even 18, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that it was about time people in Hollywood knew what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what is not.
“It’s a great fu*kin’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That shit’s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we fu*king survived it. That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers,” he said.
“They gave me wine and I was underage,” Miller recounted, without taking any names. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters’,” he added.
Miller praised the #MeToo movement for being a watershed moment that spelt the downfall of many a stalwarts like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Their Wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Get Marriage Licence in Los Angeles
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- Mohammad Kaif Joins Delhi Daredevils as Assistant Coach
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...