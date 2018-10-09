Fantastic Beasts: London Set for Magical Winter with Giant, Illuminating Harry Potter Wands
Just as the days are growing shorter and nightfall descending earlier, a collection of nine giant wands will line the walkway between Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral next week, in advance of the cinematic release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Image: Twitter/Fantastic Beasts
Beginning at 6:45pm, the wands, which stand 15 feet tall (about 5m), will light up Peter's Hill and inaugurate a series of special events planned throughout the four-week run. On "Wizarding Wednesdays" a live marching band will perform music from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, and fans will be able to participate in wand training.
The installation is also meant to raise awareness for J.K. Rowling's charity Lumos, which works to end the institutionalization of children around the world and reunite them with their families. The wands will light up the night beginning Oct. 18-Nov. 12. Fantastic Beasts hits cinemas Nov. 16.
