1-min read

Fantastic Beasts: London Set for Magical Winter with Giant, Illuminating Harry Potter Wands

Just as the days are growing shorter and nightfall descending earlier, a collection of nine giant wands will line the walkway between Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral next week, in advance of the cinematic release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 9, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
Image: Twitter/Fantastic Beasts
Harry Potter fans in London may want to brush up on their spells, as a new installation of giant wands is set to illuminate a pathway near St. Paul's Cathedral this winter. Just as the days are growing shorter and nightfall descending earlier, a collection of nine giant wands will line the walkway between Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral next week, in advance of the cinematic release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Beginning at 6:45pm, the wands, which stand 15 feet tall (about 5m), will light up Peter's Hill and inaugurate a series of special events planned throughout the four-week run. On "Wizarding Wednesdays" a live marching band will perform music from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, and fans will be able to participate in wand training.

The installation is also meant to raise awareness for J.K. Rowling's charity Lumos, which works to end the institutionalization of children around the world and reunite them with their families. The wands will light up the night beginning Oct. 18-Nov. 12. Fantastic Beasts hits cinemas Nov. 16.

Exciting news in London! Next month, as excitement builds for the 16 November release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, an installation of nine giant wands will illuminate the walkway between Millennium Bridge and St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to help raise awareness for Lumos, and our mission to end the institutionalisation of children around the world. Standing fifteen feet tall, the wands – bringing to life those belonging to some of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – are the centrepiece of the new installation, Fantastic Beasts: Wizarding World Wands supporting Lumos. It is set to light up Peter’s Hill every night at 6:45pm from 18th October to 12th November. The installation also kicks off a series of exciting activities for fans every “Wizarding Wednesday,” including wand training and a live performance of music from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films by a military marching band. Come and see the wands from October 18th! #lumos #wearelumos #wands #wizardingworld #harrypotter #jkrowling #fantasticbeasts #thecrimesofgrindelwald #warnerbros #magic #london #cityoflondon

