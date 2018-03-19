GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne Becomes Father Again

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star had earlier revealed Iris has just begun sleeping through the night, so he is preparing himself for more sleepless nights with the new baby.

IANS

Updated:March 19, 2018, 8:05 AM IST
Eddie Redmayne with his wife
Actor Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed their second child -- son Luke Richard Bagshawe.

The 36-year-old actor and Hannah already have 21-month-old daughter Iris. Hannah gave birth to their son on March 10, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor told The Times newspaper: "On March 10, 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris."

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star had earlier revealed Iris has just begun sleeping through the night, so he is preparing himself for more sleepless nights with the new baby.

