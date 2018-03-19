English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne Becomes Father Again
The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star had earlier revealed Iris has just begun sleeping through the night, so he is preparing himself for more sleepless nights with the new baby.
Eddie Redmayne with his wife
Actor Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed their second child -- son Luke Richard Bagshawe.
The 36-year-old actor and Hannah already have 21-month-old daughter Iris. Hannah gave birth to their son on March 10, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The actor told The Times newspaper: "On March 10, 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris."
The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star had earlier revealed Iris has just begun sleeping through the night, so he is preparing himself for more sleepless nights with the new baby.
Also Watch
The 36-year-old actor and Hannah already have 21-month-old daughter Iris. Hannah gave birth to their son on March 10, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The actor told The Times newspaper: "On March 10, 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris."
The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star had earlier revealed Iris has just begun sleeping through the night, so he is preparing himself for more sleepless nights with the new baby.
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle 'Missing' Online Friends After Surrendering Social Media Accounts
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Outrage Over 60 Year Copyright Law
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21