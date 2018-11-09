English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fantastic Beasts The Crime Of Grindelwald Early Reviews: It’s Not a Good News for Harry Potter Fans
The much awaited spin-off of the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts-The Crime Of Grindelwald, has been released overseas. Find out what the early reviews say about the film.
Image Courtesy: Fantastic Beasts/ Twitter
The much awaited spin-off of the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts-The Crime Of Grindelwald, has been released overseas and the initial reviews are out. Unlike the original series, Fantastic Beasts is not getting much appreciation from the critics. The early reviews have knocked down the film as boring and have called the film ‘patched up with too many subplots.’
Starring Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller and Claudia Kim, the film revolves around Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore as they attempt to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who wants to divide the world of wizards.
Here's what different publications have to say about the film:
The Guardian: JK Rowling’s creative imagination is as fertile as ever, and newcomers Law and Johnny Depp impress, but the second film in the series is bogged down by franchise detail. The publication has rated the film 3 out of 5 stars.
The New York Times: The team behind “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” throws an awful lot at the screen during this clotted two-hour-plus diversion. Not much has happened since the last movie; mostly, people and parts have been shifted in preparation for the next great narrative heave forward.
The Verge: Stating that sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them doesn’t take the story forward, the publication wrote that 'It’s hard to imagine anyone but hardcore Potterheads getting emotionally involved in this film’s convoluted plotting and ancestral reveals.'
Rolling Stone: Rating the film as 3/4, the publication says, the last place you’d expect to find the first anti-Trump blockbuster of the Donald’s presidency is a Harry Potter-related prequel.
The film has failed to gain approval at international publications, but how will the Indian audience react to it we'll find out on 16th November.
