Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Review: JK Rowling Prepares Fans for the Great War to Come
The Crimes of Grindelwald is a build-up for fans, as JK Rowling prepares them for the great war between Grindelwald and Dumbledore.
Image: Fantastic Beasts/ Twitter
Cast: Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller
Director: David Yates
As I prepared myself to watch a film written by JK Rowling after two years, I was excited and nervous. Because the Harry Potter franchise is now much more just books and movies, it's a feeling that unites millions of fans across the world.
As the credit rolls started, I was wondering if the movie will get closer to the plotline Potterheads have been waiting for. Surprisingly, the David Yates directorial serves both its readers and movies audience. While the movie-goers are at once on a nostalgia spree when they are taken back to the Hogwarts castle, the readers too can connect many dots laid down in the film both overtly and covertly.
In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Newt Scamander and fans left the wizarding world at the American Ministry of Magic after capturing the most powerful wizard in the history, Grindelwald. Without any warning, the movie introduces us to Johnny Depp as Grindelwald right away. Immediately in the beginning, we are reminded of how vicious, influencing and persuasive he can be.
Seven minutes into the film, Grindelwald breaks out of captivity and leads in the action. We then meet Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who finally gives us some breathing space. In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law are the calmness to the Grindewald's outbreaks.
In his first appearance, Newt tries to strike a deal with the ministry in order to lift the ban on his international travel but fails. Soon after, on a foggy London bridge, he meets Professor Dumbledore (Jude Law) where the latter gives him three tasks—Go to Paris, find Credence Barbone (Ezra Miller) and hunt down Grindelwald.
The audience will also see the magizoologist reuniting with his 'No-Maj' friend Jacob, who accompanies him as he travels to Paris to find Queenie 's sister Tina Goldstein, who also happens to be searching for Credence.
While the Ministry of Magic, Newt, Grindelwald and everybody else in the film wants to find Credence, he is trying to find his true lineage. In Credence's quest, his companion is Nagini, played by Claudia Kim.
In the film, Rowling also clarifies that Nagini is not an animagus, but a maledictus, a carrier of a blood curse, which will ultimately have her transform permanently into a beast. Although the Korean actress didn't have much to contribute to the film, we may see more of her in the next instalments.
Talking of the 'fantastic beasts' in the film, you'll once again see the notorious Niffler and Bowtruckle along with several other new creatures, including Zouwo and a Japanese water monster.
However, the film is essentially driven by two plotlines—the first follows Credence trying to find his true parents the other has Grindelwald wanting to unite all wizards and witches to establish the rule of 'pure-bloods'.
On different occasions, the film reminds you of the Harry Potter series. For instance, in one of the scenes when Newt reminisces about Tina and says she has Salamander's eyes, it instantly takes you back to the cult phrase, 'Harry, you have your mother's eyes'.
The second part of the planned five films in the Fantastic Beasts franchise grips you for 133 minutes. But with too many sub-plots, it does become a bit confusing to connect the dots. However, you won't regret it.
The Crimes of Grindelwald is a build-up for fans, as JK Rowling prepares them from the great war between Grindelwald and Dumbledore. Why should you watch it? To quote Grindelwald, "Because you crave for something new."
Rating: 3/5
