English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here
The teaser has every bait for the Potterheads- the rendition of Hedwig's theme, Hogwarts' corridors and an eerie glimpse of the Deathly Hallows and a promise of a classy Rowling adventure.
After revealing a full introductory picture of the cast and teasing Potterheads with the movie stills on Pottermore the makers of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald have now released the first teaser-trailer of the much-awaited sequel.
Directed by Potter veteran David Yates, Fantastic Beasts 2 sees Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) take on powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Katherine Waterston also returns from Fantastic Beasts, as Tina Goldstein, the rehabilitated auror who also joins the fight against Grindelwald. The teaser has every bait for the Potterheads- the rendition of Hedwig's theme, Hogwarts' corridors and eerie glimpse of the Deathly Hallows.
The official synopsis of the film reads, "At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world."
After a tremendous response from the Potterheads all around the world, the sequel is expected to delve deeper into the magical world with the story that formed the character and strength of Dumbledore as we knew him in Harry Potter franchise. Going back in time never seemed this interesting!
Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel of 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is scheduled to release on November 16.
Also Watch
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captaincy More About Responsibility Rather Than Pressure: R Ashwin
- Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here
- Champions League: Sevilla Stun Manchester United to Enter Last 8
- Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor
- Proven Ways to Slow Down Aging