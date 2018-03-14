Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here

After revealing a full introductory picture of the cast and teasing Potterheads with the movie stills on Pottermore the makers of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald have now released the first teaser-trailer of the much-awaited sequel.Directed by Potter veteran David Yates, Fantastic Beasts 2 sees Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) take on powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Katherine Waterston also returns from Fantastic Beasts, as Tina Goldstein, the rehabilitated auror who also joins the fight against Grindelwald. The teaser has every bait for the Potterheads- the rendition of Hedwig's theme, Hogwarts' corridors and eerie glimpse of the Deathly Hallows.The official synopsis of the film reads, "At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world."After a tremendous response from the Potterheads all around the world, the sequel is expected to delve deeper into the magical world with the story that formed the character and strength of Dumbledore as we knew him in Harry Potter franchise. Going back in time never seemed this interesting!Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel of 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is scheduled to release on November 16.