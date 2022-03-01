Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer 2: Mads Mikkelsen Declares War on Muggles

As the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is inching closer to its release date, the makers have released new posters and a second trailer for the film. Warner Bros continues to tease a return to Hogwarts in the new trailer that was released on Monday. It also offers glimpses of a takedown of powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, being played by actor Mads Mikkelsen, who has taken over the role from Johnny Depp post his exit from the franchise.

Grindelwald is wreaking havoc on the wizarding world in his attempt to seize control of it. The only one able to stop him is his former friend Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). However, due to a blood pact the pair made years ago to never fight each other, Dumbledore joins forces with magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards, witches and a muggle (Dan Fogler) as they clash with a legion of Grindelwald followers.

Meanwhile, danger also lurks with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), whose real identity was claimed by Grindelwald in the franchise’s second installment to be Aurelius Dumbledore.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer also notably includes multiple credits for the film’s controversial creator, JK Rowling. The previous trailer had omitted the movie’s co-screenwriter and producer. In this one, there is a prominent “From JK Rowling" title card and the author is listed in end-trailer credits.

