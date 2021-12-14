Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Has Harry Potter References and New Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts franchise is back with another instalment and this time we are set to explore the past and the ‘secrets’ of the central Harry Potter universe character- Albus Dumbledore, played by the brilliant and bearded Jude Law. Many shots of Hogwarts in the new trailer and the familiar setting will transport you to back in time but the most interesting part of the movie footage is how the fantastic beasts and the acclaimed Harry Potter franchise finally merge together, thematically. The tone and feel of The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer is reminiscent of the later Harry Potter films, especially the finale parts as David Yates returns as director and bites into his territory.

The movie also welcomes its biggest villain Gellert Grindelwald who is waging a war on the muggles. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) with Dumbledore and team must stand up to him in the battle of good and evil set in the world of wizards and fantastic creatures. Mads Mikkelsen has stepped in to play the role of Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was fired by the makers, Warner Bros, over his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. It may not be far-fetched to say that an actor of Mikkelsen’s calibre, known for acing all kinds of roles, will get a good taste of a movie universe unlike any in Fantastic Beasts film. In shots, he looks intense and could be a worthy replacement of Depp.

Meanwhile, fans also took to social media to react to Mikkelsen’s casting as the new Grindelwald and many comparisons were also made with Depp. Some pictures of Depp’s look from the first two Fantastic Beasts films were shared online alongside Mikkelsen’s and now all eyes will be on the movie when it releases on April 22.

Johnny Depp is my Grindelwald pic.twitter.com/5VZL1masbu— Страх и ненависть (@LasVegas_Hell) December 13, 2021

The music of the trailer in the highlight as it builds the intensity beat by beat. The actors reprising their roles are Katherine Waterston and Ezra Miller among others. It has its share of humour as well and looks to target the franchise loyalists. The end bit of the trailer is proof. “Ten points to Hufflepuff," says Dumbledore.

