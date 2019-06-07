Fantastic Four Reboot May Release in 2020, Ant Man Director Could Helm Project
The Fantastic Four were first created by Stan Lee and followed the adventures of Mr Fantastic who had the ability to stretch his body.
Fantastic Four Reboot May Hit the Screens in 2020.
It seems we may soon get a new Fantastic Four movie! According to reports by Greek WorldWide, with the rights to Fantastic Four back in Marvel’s hands, they may have already started planning how to introduce the first Marvel comic creation.
According to rumours, Marvel Studios is aiming for 2022 release for the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot and GWW cites sources that say that 'Ant-Man' director Peyton Reed could be directing the new film.
GWW further says that Reed has already pitched his vision of Fantastic Four multiple times and his pitch includes a 1960s setting that involves the Quantum Realm, and possibly The Black Knight.
According to GWW, Reed has said, "Visually, one of the things we always talked about – and this was 2003 – was The Fantastic Four as daytime superheroes. They don’t have secret identities. They’re very much a part of the fabric of Manhattan. In that universe, if you go to New York to the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty or the Baxter Building, it was all a part of that. We talked about it being a ’60s period movie, but Fox at the time was not into it.”
For the unversed in Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Fantastic Four were first created by Stan Lee and followed the adventures of Mr Fantastic who had the ability to stretch his body in any way he desired, Invisible Woman who disappear when desired and generate force fields, Human Torch who could turn into flames and The Thing, a man who is entirely made of rock and has superhuman strength.
Most fans think of the 2005 Tim Story directorial, starring Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michale Chiklis as the first outing of the Fantastic Four, however, it is the unreleased 1984 film by Oley Sassone, that first showed the four with superhuman abilities.
