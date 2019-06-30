Far From Home is Not About Spider-Man Replacing Iron Man, Says Tom Holland
The trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home shows how Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark. Many things about the trailer left fans wondering if Peter will take up the later's job.
The trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home shows how Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark. Many things about the trailer left fans wondering if Peter will take up the later's job.
Is "Spider-Man: Far From Home" about Peter Parker/Spider-Man becoming the next Iron Man? Actor Tom Holland says it is not about replacing Iron Man, but stepping up as a superhero.
The trailer of the film shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark. Many things about the trailer left fans wondering if Peter will take up that job.
In one instance, Jon Favreau as Tony's close aide Happy Hogan is seen telling Holland's Peter: "I don't think Tony would have done what he did if he didn't think you were going to be here after he was gone". In another shot, Peter aka Spider-Man says, "The world needs the next Iron Man".
This was enough for fans to connect the dots, and question: Is the movie about becoming the next Iron Man?
"What Peter Parker realises in the film is that the world doesn't need next Iron Man...The world needs Spider-Man to step up," Holland said in an interview while promoting his film "Spider-Man: Far From Home".
"It is not about filling his shoes but reaching his potential. It is an interesting arch where (first) he is thinking he needs to be more like Tony and then he realises that he needs to be more like himself... It is cool self love, kind of, moment," he added.
The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame", which ended with the death of Iron Man, essayed by the enigmatic Robert Downey Jr.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is entering the franchise with the role of Mysterio. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release in India on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Holland, who was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, also shared that the plot of the new instalment is closely tied with the concept of a multiverse.
"It is a direct continuation of 'Avengers: Endgame' and deals with loss of Tony Stark, which is a huge wave in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).
"In terms of multiverse, I can't really talk about it because I will spoil the movie which you are very aware that I do all the time," he said, taking a dig at his reputation of giving out spoilers. But the actor said that it is a "very exciting prospect and there are much bigger things that happen on the horizon," said Holland.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did the Dalai Lama Just Repeat That His Female Successor Will Have to be 'Attractive'?
- Sexual Harassment-Accused Amr Warda Returns to Egypt Squad After Mo Salah Shows Solidarity
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s