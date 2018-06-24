Tom Holland Leaks Title of Spider-Man Sequel in Instagram Gaffe

Actor Tom Holland has accidentally revealed that the next Spider-Man is titled Far From Home. Holland made the revelation about the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, via Instagram on Saturday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.Holland also continued the fun he has been having on social media, noting that following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the idea of a "Spider-Man" sequel seems rather impossible.The Far From Home title reflects that this will be the first "Spider-Man" solo movie to take the wallcrawler out of New York and put him in other parts of the world such as London.Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for a July 5, 2019 release date. It will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to follow Avengers 4, which opens two months earlier.Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts has returned for the sequel, which is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.