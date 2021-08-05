Faraaz: Hansal Mehta, Zahan Kapoor Share First Look Video of the Film Based on Bangladesh Terror Attack

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next film is titled Faraaz and is based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack, the makers announced on Wednesday. Billed as an action thriller, the film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh.

It is backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar. Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed web series Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story and sports drama feature Chhalaang, said he is thrilled that Sinha and Kumar have fulfilled his three-year-long dream of making this film.

Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I’ve held close to my heart for nearly 3 years. I’m glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can’t wait for the world to see this film, Mehta said in a statement. The film will mark the debut of late actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahaan Kapoor and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film Bamfaad.

The film is not only a story of terror and loss but also of hope and faith, said Sinha. Faraaz is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history. It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling. It’s a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night, he added.

As per the official synopsis, Faraaz will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours. K

When one is making a film like Faraaz’, the first mainstream film made on this horrific attack, from ensuring that we are authentic to the event to get the right mix of talent, our endeavour is to truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiating and thrilling cinematic experience, he said. Mehta began shooting for the upcoming action-thriller in June this year.

The film is jointly produced by Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films’ Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

