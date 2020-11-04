Faraaz Khan Demise: Here are 5 Roles Played by the Actor

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan has passed away at 46 after battling a neurological disorder in Bengaluru today. Actor Pooja Bhatt announced the unfortunate news on Twitter today. Pooja said, “The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

Faraaz’s family had also sought financial help earlier in October to pay the medical bills for the actor’s treatment. Actor Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan had come forward to help the actor. Bhatt had earlier encouraged people on social media to contribute towards his medical bills. Faraaz’s family had set up a fundraiser for his medical treatment, detailing his illness and listing the hospital expenses as Rs 25 lakh.

Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise ₹ 14,45,747 of ₹25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going🙏 https://t.co/jgdte69Zcy — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 22, 2020

After people contributed for the cause, including actor Salman Khan, Faraaz’s younger brother Fahmaan told Mumbai Mirror, “We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life.”

Faraaz was the son of actor Yusuf Khan and had risen to fame with his work in the late nineties and early 2000s. Take a look at his top five performances:

Fareb (1996)

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the movie launched actors Faraaz Khan and Suman Ranganathan, with Milind Gunaji playing the main antagonist. The Mukesh Bhatt production was a remake of the 1992 thriller Unlawful Entry. It was a success at the box office for its budget and also gave the audience some entertaining music from Jatin-Lalit.

Mehndi (1998)

This drama film starred Faraaz Khan opposite Rani Mukerji. The movie was written and directed by Hamid Ali Khan. The plot revolves around a newly-wed couple played by the lead pair and how the woman faces torture from her in-laws. This movie showed Faraaz playing an irresponsible husband who had no moral values.

Dulhan Banoo Mein Teri (1999)

The film stars Faraaz Khan and Deepti Bhatnagar in lead roles. Directed and produced by B Subhash, the movie traces the story of Deepak Raj (played by Faraaz Khan), son of a London-based NRI Kuldeep Rai (played by Dilip Tahil), who visits India with his friend little Jack (played by Johnny Lever), a music composer, where he meets Radha (played by Deepti Bhatnagar), a typical Indian girl.

Achanak 37 Saal Baad (2002-03)

Faraaz also appeared in Sony Entertainment Television’s Achanak 37 Saal Baad, a psychological thriller between 2002 and 2003. This serial followed the paranormal activities in the little known small town of Gahota.

Chand Bujh Gaya (2005)

Faraaz appeared in this Sharique Minhaj’s drama thriller film. The movie depicts a love story set against the backdrop of the 2002 Godhra train burning.