Faraaz Trailer: Hansal Mehta Gives a Glimpse of Deadly Terror Attack on Dhaka Cafe, Watch

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta dropped the trailer of his film Faraz on Monday, January 16. The action thriller directed by Mehta stars Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar and Aamir Ali among others and is produced by Anubhav Sinha. The film is based on the events of the real-life terror attack that took place at a Dhaka cafe in 2016. The short clip opens with several people seated in the cafe when it is taken over by terrorists.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will release in cinemas on February 3.

Meanwhile, the film opened at the BFI London Film Festival last year to a stunning response with sold-out shows. The world premiere of the film starring debutant Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal took place at the prestigious Curzon Cinema in Soho in the British capital.

Faraaz will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Faraaz is produced by Kumar and Sinha in association with Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal and Mazahir Mandsaurwala under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series along with Mahana Films. Apart from Kapoor and Rawal, the film also features Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Pallak Lalwani, Sachin Lalwani and Reshham Sahaani in key roles.

