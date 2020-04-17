MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Farah Khan Ali Says Rangoli Chandel is Entitled to Her Opinion but that Doesn't Make Everything She Says True

Farah Khan Ali Says Rangoli Chandel is Entitled to Her Opinion but that Doesn't Make Everything She Says True

After Farah Khan Ali and many other celebs called out Rangoli Chandel for her deeply communal and Islamophobic tweets, Twitter suspended her account indefinitely.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel once again managed to grab Twitterati's attention for all the wrong reasons.

After hurling potshots on several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Taapsee Pannu on a regular basis, her controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident landed her in trouble.

On Wednesday, Rangoli had posted a tweet saying, "A Jamaati dies of corona...when police went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media," she wrote. Chandel further added, "...make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead... f***k history, they may call us Nazis (but) who cares. Life is more important than fake image".

Her tweet met with severe backlash. While filmmaker Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging action against one of Rangoli's posts, Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali among other celebs reported the tweet.

Twitter took note of the deeply communal and Islamophobic tweet and suspended her account indefinitely.

Opening up about reporting the tweet, Farah Khan Ali told The Times of India, "After I reported it, she got blocked. She is entitled to her views but she keeps attacking people saying horrible things. But that doesn’t make everything she says true,” adding, “I only reported her (Rangoli’s) tweet, and I know she spreads venom all the time against Muslims, I don’t know why.”

She also tweeted a screenshot of Rangoli's suspended account and wrote, "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis.”

“There are equal number of both good & bad ppl from ALL religions. To condemn all ovr the actions of some or wish them ALL dead is EVIL & VILE. No one should be killed in the name of religion. And those that call out for that killing should be taken to task whoever it may be,” Farah wrote in a tweet.

After her account was suspended, Rangoli issued a statement, saying, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided... (sic)"

Also read: Farah Khan Ali Tests Covid-19 Negative, Says 'God Is Great'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,464,290

    +48,805*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,159,450

    +94,635*

  • Cured/Discharged

    549,592

    +37,340*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,568

    +8,490*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres