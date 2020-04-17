Farah Khan Ali Says Rangoli Chandel is Entitled to Her Opinion but that Doesn't Make Everything She Says True

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel once again managed to grab Twitterati's attention for all the wrong reasons.

After hurling potshots on several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Taapsee Pannu on a regular basis, her controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident landed her in trouble.

On Wednesday, Rangoli had posted a tweet saying, "A Jamaati dies of corona...when police went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media," she wrote. Chandel further added, "...make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead... f***k history, they may call us Nazis (but) who cares. Life is more important than fake image".

Her tweet met with severe backlash. While filmmaker Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging action against one of Rangoli's posts, Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali among other celebs reported the tweet.

Twitter took note of the deeply communal and Islamophobic tweet and suspended her account indefinitely.

Opening up about reporting the tweet, Farah Khan Ali told The Times of India, "After I reported it, she got blocked. She is entitled to her views but she keeps attacking people saying horrible things. But that doesn’t make everything she says true,” adding, “I only reported her (Rangoli’s) tweet, and I know she spreads venom all the time against Muslims, I don’t know why.”

She also tweeted a screenshot of Rangoli's suspended account and wrote, "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis.”

“There are equal number of both good & bad ppl from ALL religions. To condemn all ovr the actions of some or wish them ALL dead is EVIL & VILE. No one should be killed in the name of religion. And those that call out for that killing should be taken to task whoever it may be,” Farah wrote in a tweet.

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

After her account was suspended, Rangoli issued a statement, saying, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided... (sic)"

Also read: Farah Khan Ali Tests Covid-19 Negative, Says 'God Is Great'

Follow @News18Movies for more

