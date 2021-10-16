Farah Khan Ali Schools NCB On Millennial Vocabulary Over Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp Text

Shah Rukh Khan‘s eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 from the Cordelia cruise ship, is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail and will remain there for at least four more days as the court, after hearing arguments, posted the matter for orders on October 20. The agency told a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Thursday while opposing his bail plea that his WhatsApp chats were ‘suspicious’ and point towards a ‘larger international drugs-related conspiracy’.

The message in question is Aryan’s WhatsApp message to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant that read ‘let’s have a blast’. While this argument of the agency has been criticized by the netizens, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali mocked the NCB in a new tweet and gave them a crash course in millennial lingo.

Her tweet read, “Dear NCB, the millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know. FOMO - Fear of missing out, SICK - Something that is cool, DOPE - Something Excellent, GOAT - Greatest of all time, BLAST - To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein." Along with the text, she shared a screenshot containing explanations of more phrases used by millennials.

Dear NCBThe millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know.FOMO - Fear of missing outSICK - Something that is coolDOPE - Something ExcellentGOAT - Greatest of all timeBLAST - To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein 😃 https://t.co/D1aMGy9E3H pic.twitter.com/qhsSVfoCQS — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 16, 2021

This is not the first time Farah has supported Aryan and SRK’s family. Earlier, she had tweeted, “SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk."

SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk 🙏— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 10, 2021

The others accused in the case include Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

