2-MIN READ

Farah Khan Ali Tests Covid-19 Negative, Says 'God Is Great'

Farah Khan Ali

Farah Khan Ali

Earlier this week, Farah Khan Ali had tweeted that an in-house member had tested positive for coronavirus and that all her family members had to undergo tests and will be staying in isolation as a precaution.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali, has tested negative for COVID-19 but says she has been quarantined until April 29.

Earlier this week, Farah had tweeted that an in-house member had tested positive for coronavirus and that all her family members had to undergo tests and will be staying in isolation as a precaution.

She tweeted: "ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay. #covidtesting"

"God is great. May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May GOD HEAL OUR PLANET."

Farah, a celebrity jewellry designer, added that said that the best feeling about testing negative was to see the "relieved" faces of her children and househelp.

"You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless. Happiness is contagious," she added.

Even though she has tested negative, Farah has been advised to be in quarantine.

"Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass," she said.

Earlier, Farah had tweeted that she had reported Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Rangoli Chandel's account for targeting a specific community.

She wrote: "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis."

Rangoli reportedly posted what is being considered as hate tweets aimed at a community from her blue tick handle, @Rangoli_ , which prompted the suspension of account.

