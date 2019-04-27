Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Farah Khan Asks Malaika Arora Who Clicked Her Underwater Pics?

Farah Khan commented on a picture that Malaika Arora recently posted on her Instagram account, asking, who clicked the pic?

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farah Khan Asks Malaika Arora Who Clicked Her Underwater Pics?
Image: Farah Khan/Instagram
Loading...
Malaika Arora has been catching attention of late for her vacation pics. Recently, a still of hers swimming in the ocean water went viral on social media, attracting curiosity from the fans. Amidst a flurry of comments that started pouring in, one particular query was from an industry colleague--Farah Khan, who wrote a question that many wondered after the picture surfaced on Malaika's account, but no one dared ask her.

Commenting on Malaika's image in the Indian Ocean, where she is seen dressed in a red bikini, Farah wrote, "Now frm was underwater who was clicking this pic??" (sic)



Farah Khan

While some cracked up seeing her upfront question to which Malaika later responded, others saw it as an opportunity to suggest that Arjun was 'obviously' the man behind the camera. See some of the comments below:

i2

The Arjun-Malaika link up suggestions are not totally unwarranted. Malaika, only last month, had shared some pictures from her holiday in Maldives. Interestingly, Arjun, who is rumoured to be dating Malaika, too shared some images from Maldives, where he went for a holiday last month.

Though the two did not comment on whether they were vacationing on the beach island together, they were seen leaving the Mumbai airport together around the same time.

Marriage rumours of the alleged-duo are also doing rounds on social media. Commenting on the same, Arjun recently told DNA India, "The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram