Farah Khan Asks New York Restaurant For Nacho as Discount, Karan Johar Shares Video

Bollywood directors Farah Khan and Karan Johar are on a vacation in the United States. They’ve been sharing images and videos from their trip with their fans and followers over the past few days. The two filmmakers are the BFFs of the tinsel town. They are frequently seen teasing each other. Following in their friendly banter, Karan recently shared a video of Farah hilariously asking for a freebie at an NYC restaurant, leaving the person behind the counter dumbfounded.

The video shows the American guy at the eatery handing Farah her order and saying, “The food costs 9 dollars.” Farah then can be seen asking him for free nachos. She says, “Can I get free nachos as a discount?”

“No, sorry," the man behind the counter answered, much to Farah’s chagrin.

Asking for validation for Farah’s action, Karan wrote in the caption, “A transactional Farah Khan Kunder and a shocked American! But she does ask a valid question! Your thoughts??"

Many cracked up watching the video. However, it seemed that the majority of their followers agreed with Farah. Huma Qureshi’s reaction to the video was a flurry of laughing emojis. Several other people commented on the post including Farah herself. She commented, “How can you put this up? But you did it for your benefit."

One user said, “I am a proud Indian and will always ask for a discount. Our birthright Nah. Farah was justified.”

Karan has previously mocked Farah for purchasing sunglasses from a New York street vendor.

Karan Johar has produced various films and is now producing Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. He will also be back in the director’s chair shortly with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi will appear in the film.

