1-MIN READ

Farah Khan Blasts Bollywood Stars Yet Again, Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Masakali 2.0 Outrage

Farah Khan Blasts Bollywood Stars Yet Again, Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Masakali 2.0 Outrage

Farah Khan has yet again taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos, Sidharth Malhotra thinks the backlash against Masakali 2.0 is valid. Find out more in today's entertainment highlights.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has yet again taken a sly dig at Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos during the crucial times of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world. During an interview with senior film journalist Rajeev Masand, Farah said even though she is aware that Bollywood is not known to be an industry of "deep thinking," those videos seemed "a little shallow" to her.

Read: It's Not A Global Party Guys, It's A Global Pandemic: Farah Khan Blasts Bollywood Stars Yet Again

The recently released Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After severe backlash from fans of the original Masakali, Sidharth, who is self-quarantining in Mumbai, spoke to Rajeev Masand over a video call and addressed the disappointment over the recreated version.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Masakali 2.0 Outrage, Says 'It is Completely Valid'

As fans eagerly wait for updates on the forthcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi treated them by hosting an Instagram Live watch party with Thor: Ragnarok actors Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

Read: Taika Waititi Confuses Marvel Fans with Tony Stark's Appearance in Thor Love And Thunder Script

Sonakshi Sinha recently got into a Twitter altercation with The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri after the latter shared a picture of her from a set and implied that she was shooting amid the coronavirus. This did not go well with the actress and she clarified that the picture was from last year while shooting for Farah Khan's show Backbenchers.

Read: Sonakshi Sinha Tags Mumbai Police For Help to Stop Misinformation As Vivek Agnihotri Shares Her Picture From Set

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is being re-run on Doordarshan these days in order to keep people entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. In a video that is going viral on social media, one can see veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in the epic show, getting emotional while watching 'Sita Haran' (Kidnapping of Sita) episode.

Read: Arvind Trivedi Aka Ravan Gets Emotional While Watching This Scene From Ramayan

