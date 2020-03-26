BollywoodActOnCorona Trends on Twitter, Farah Khan Blasts Stars for Posting Workout Videos

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has slammed "privileged" Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos during the crucial times of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world. Without mentioning any specific names, Farah criticised the stars by saying that the people around the world have "bigger concerns" than working out during the ongoing global pandemic.

Read: We Have Bigger Concerns: Farah Khan Blasts Privileged Stars for Posting Workout Clips Amid Crisis

Several international celebs have donated within their means to help ease the pressure of the coronavirus spread but fans in India seem upset with the fact that not many celebrities here have come forward to help the victims of the coronavirus spread. Fans took to Twitter and trended #BollywoodActOnCorona as they urged celebrities to donate for the cause of fighting the deadly viral disease.

Read: #BollywoodActOnCorona Trends on Twitter, Fans Urge Celebrities to Donate to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Gul Panag was among the several Bollywood celebrities who welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of a 21 day lockdown to battle coronavirus. The actress simply posted "No other way! Had to be done" with the hashtag #lockdownIndia on Twitter. Among the comments that her tweet received was a rather nasty one that said, "Adventure for privileged like you." Gul had a rather scathing reply for the Twitter user, calling out his privilege in return, and saying that her husband has been helping bring back people stuck in other countries.

Read: Gul Panag Trolled for Supporting Lockdown, Says 'My Husband Has Been Flying People Back Every Day'

Singer Kanika Kapoor has deleted a post from her social media account in which she informed her followers that she tested positive for coronavirus. The singer, in a lengthy statement, had said that she had symptoms of flu in the last four days and when she got herself tested it came out positive for COVID-19. She had also said in the post that she and her family members were in quarantine.

Read: Kanika Kapoor Deletes COVID-19 Post from Instagram

Alia Bhatt is missing her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt amidst the coronavirus lockdown. She took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture in which she is seen hugging her father.

Read: Alia Bhatt's Post About Majorly Missing Her Dad Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Follow @News18Movies for more