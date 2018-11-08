Farah Khan Can’t Keep Calm About Deepika-Ranveer’s Wedding, Shares Love on Instagram

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who gave Deepika Padukone her big Bollywood debut 11 years ago with her blockbuster film Om Shanti Om, cannot keep calm over Deepika’s impending wedding with Ranveer Singh.Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom the actors have worked in three films, Ranveer and Deepika also visited Farah on Diwali.Farah took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two images with the couple. In one of them, Ranveer and Deepika are kissing her as she pouts. “May you LOVE happily ever after! #soninlawlove 😜#marriageblessings @deepikapadukone@ranveersingh ♥♥♥,” she captioned it.In another, the three are smiling for the camera. “My baby’s getting married!! Lov u @deepikapadukone n @ranveersingh .. for coming home ♥now just follow all the instructions on the card i gave you ll😄,” Farah captioned it.In the pictures, Ranveer looks his whacky best in a green chanderi foil-print kurta by Masaba Gupta, gold chain and large gold-rimmed glasses. Deepika, meanwhile, kept it simple in an oversized white shirt and blue denims.The duo is slated to get married on November 14 and 15 at Italy's Villa Del Balbianello, which faces Lake Como.Speculations are rife that Deepika and Ranveer want an intimate wedding and have therefore invited only four of their closest friends from Bollywood to attend their big day. It includes Farah, Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan and Adiya Chopra.Pre-wedding festivities have already begun with a Nandi Puja held recently at Deepika’s Bengaluru house and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer’s Mumbai home.