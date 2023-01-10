Farah Khan Compares Bigg Boss 16 With Sidharth Shukla’s Season, Says 'Dono Takkar Par Chal Rahe Hai'

The Bigg Boss 16 house has rightly served us with tons of entertainment. The never-ending drama, alliances and disputes to love stories, friendship and a lot more, it is safe to say that the reality show has kept us hooked. But is it matching the heights achieved by the 13th season? Filmmaker and producer Farah Khan feels so. Bigg Boss 16 recently invited the family members of the contestants inside the house. Of course, it was family week. The family members entered the show to boost the morale of the contestants and also gave them a reality check. We witnessed some furious clashes as well as some teary-eyed moments, the family week episodes were truly high on emotions.

In the latest episode, Farah Khan, Asha Thakare and Yogesh Choudhary entered the house. While Farah is Sajid Khan’s sister, Asha Thakare is Shiv Thakare’s mother. And, Yogesh Choudhary came to support his sister Priyanka Choudhary.

Farah Khan thanked the contestants for showing respect towards her brother. While addressing them in the living room, the filmmaker went on to draw comparisons between the ongoing season and Sidharth Shukla’s season 13. She praised the contestants for playing so well and shared how viewers are absolutely loving the show. Farah said, “This is the best Bigg Boss of all time. Sidharth Shukla wala joh Bigg Boss tha aur abhi wala Bigg Boss 16 dono takkar par chal rahein hain. (Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss and this ongoing Bigg Boss 16 are at the same position in terms of popularity) It's too good.”

During her stay in the house, Farah Khan took a sly dig at Tina Dutta for her “boring love story” with Shalin. She also told the actress how her mother has become famous, following her fights with Shalin’s mother.

Not to forget, it was Farah Khan’s birthday. The housemates extended birthday greetings to the filmmaker before she stepped out of the house.

As the family members’ task came to an end, Bigg Boss announced the names of the contestants who have been nominated for the upcoming weekend ka vaar. The list includes Nimrit Kaur, Sreejita De, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer. These contestants were nominated by both the housemates as well as the family members.

